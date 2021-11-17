Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Burger chain Sickies Garage opens first Florida location in Kissimmee

The first Florida location of burger chain Sickies Garage opened in Kissimmee, a stone's throw from Walt Disney World.

The burgers and beer-based chain opened in the former home of Shoney's at 7640 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. In addition to burgers and beer, the casual restaurant serves wings, salads, chicken sandwiches and dips. The resto opens at 11 a.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. on weekends with closing set at midnight.



The chain is relatively common around its home of Fargo, but hasn't crossed the Mississippi River before now. Prior locations spread the franchise as far as Las Vegas and Nebraska, but it's no exaggeration to say the closest sister store is thousands of miles away.




