Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Burger chain Sickies Garage opens first Florida location in Kissimmee
Posted
By Alex Galbraith
on Wed, Nov 17, 2021 at 1:59 PM
click to enlarge
The first Florida location of burger chain Sickies Garage
opened in Kissimmee, a stone's throw from Walt Disney World.
The burgers and beer-based chain opened in the former home of Shoney's at 7640 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. In addition to burgers and beer, the casual restaurant serves wings, salads, chicken sandwiches and dips. The resto opens at 11 a.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. on weekends with closing set at midnight.
The chain is relatively common around its home of Fargo, but hasn't crossed the Mississippi River before now. Prior locations spread the franchise as far as Las Vegas and Nebraska, but it's no exaggeration to say the closest sister store is thousands of miles away.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: Sickies Garage, burgers, chains, restaurants, Walt Disney World, Orlando, Kissimmee, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.