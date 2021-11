Yee-haw! Cows 'n Cabs returns to Winter Park after COVID gave it the boot

click to enlarge Cows 'n Cabs

Honky-tonkers and bon vivants will collide this Saturday night in a singularity of flannel and food when Cows ’n Cabs kicks off at the West Meadow in Winter Park.The popular outdoor fete off Park Avenue celebrates its ninth year (it would've been 10 had COVID not canceled last year's event) and will feature dolled-up bites from more than 30 local restaurants and food purveyors, as well as a seemingly unending flow of beer, wine and booze.That's no surprise, seeing that the fundraising event is founded by Dave Larue, VP of sales for ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, and John Rivers, the man behind 4 Rivers Smokehouse and the Coop. Rivers' charitable venture, 4Roots Farm , is a beneficiary of the event, along with After-School All-Stars Orlando Some of the food vendors you can expect to see are Morimoto Asia, the Monroe, Luke's Kitchen & Bar, 1921 Mount Dora, Seito Sushi, Capa Steakhouse, the Ravenous Pig, Reel Fish, Soco, Cholo Dogs and many others.Cows 'n Cabs happens Saturday, Nov. 13, from 7-10 p.m. General admission tickets are $140; VIP tickets , which include entry an hour early, a welcome drink, and access to VIP lounges, dedicated bathrooms and more, are $240.Giddy-up ... tickets are selling out fast.