Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 12, 2021

The Heard

Nelly, Lady A announced as headliners for Plant City's Strawberry Festival

Posted By on Fri, Nov 12, 2021 at 12:21 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FACEBOOK/NELLY
  • Photo via Facebook/Nelly

The music lineup for the 2022 Strawberry Festival in Plant City is here, and it includes a wide range of country stars, R&B, oldies, and even hip-hop.

Today, the festival—which runs from March 3-13—announced that music headliners for 2022 include hometown boy Kenzie Wheeler who joins a country-heavy lineup that includes Jake Owen, Sam Hunt, Cole Swindell and “Proud to Be An American” singer Lee Greenwood.



The bill also features controversially-renamed Lady A, which has come under fire for stealing the moniker of a 61-year-old Seattle singer who recorded and performed under the name for decades.

But Strawberry Festival 2022’s musical lineup ventures outside country, too, thanks to sets by rapper Nelly, R&B favorite Boyz II Men, classic-rock band Tesla, prog-rock hero John Anderson, butt-rock specialist Sammy Hagar & The Circle Sun, plus Mike Love’s Beach Boys, pop star Lauren Daigle and more.

Admission to Strawberry Festival 2022 is $4-$8, and tickets for the concerts, which must be bought separately, range from $20-$55.

Per usual, each day features a daytime (3:30 p.m.) and nighttime (7:30 p.m.) show. See a daily schedule below, and get more information at flstrawberryfestival.com.

Plant City Strawberry Festival 2022 musical lineup:

Thursday, March 3
The Oak Ridge Boys
Lady A

Friday, March 4
The Beach Boys
Boyz II Men

Saturday, March 5
Home Free
Lauren Daigle

Sunday, March 6
Chicks With Hits Feat. Terri Clark, Pam Tillis, And Suzy Bogguss
Sammy Hagar & The Circle Sun

Monday, March 7
John Anderson
Kenzie Wheeler

Tuesday, March 8
"Ricky Nelson Remembered Starring Matthew And Gunnar Nelson"
Zach Williams

Wednesday, March 9
Lee Greenwood
Jake Owen

Thursday, March 10
The Drifters Cornell Gunter's Coasters & The Platters
Tesla

Friday, March 11
Gene Watson
Cole Swindell

Saturday, March 12
Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots
Nelly

Sunday, March 13
The Bellamy Brothers
Sam Hunt

This story originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A willingness to let Floridians die of COVID-19 isn't enough to get an In-N-Out in the state Read More

  2. A crocodile took up residence at a Florida country club. Officials say it can't be moved Read More

  3. Nashville-style chicken chain Dave's Hot Chicken to open Orlando location Read More

  4. California high school quiz faces scrutiny for calling Florida 'a group of complete idiots' Read More

  5. Clearwater Marine Aquarium says Winter the Dolphin is in 'critical condition' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation