Nelly, Lady A announced as headliners for Plant City's Strawberry Festival

click to enlarge Photo via Facebook/Nelly

The music lineup for the 2022 Strawberry Festival in Plant City is here, and it includes a wide range of country stars, R&B, oldies, and even hip-hop.Today, the festival—which runs from March 3-13—announced that music headliners for 2022 include hometown boy Kenzie Wheeler who joins a country-heavy lineup that includes Jake Owen, Sam Hunt, Cole Swindell and “Proud to Be An American” singer Lee Greenwood.The bill also features controversially-renamed Lady A, which has come under fire for stealing the moniker of a 61-year-old Seattle singer who recorded and performed under the name for decades.But Strawberry Festival 2022’s musical lineup ventures outside country, too, thanks to sets by rapper Nelly, R&B favorite Boyz II Men, classic-rock band Tesla, prog-rock hero John Anderson, butt-rock specialist Sammy Hagar & The Circle Sun, plus Mike Love’s Beach Boys, pop star Lauren Daigle and more.Admission to Strawberry Festival 2022 is $4-$8, and tickets for the concerts, which must be bought separately, range from $20-$55.Per usual, each day features a daytime (3:30 p.m.) and nighttime (7:30 p.m.) show. See a daily schedule below, and get more information at flstrawberryfestival.com.The Oak Ridge BoysLady AThe Beach BoysBoyz II MenHome FreeLauren DaigleChicks With Hits Feat. Terri Clark, Pam Tillis, And Suzy BoggussSammy Hagar & The Circle SunJohn AndersonKenzie Wheeler"Ricky Nelson Remembered Starring Matthew And Gunnar Nelson"Zach WilliamsLee GreenwoodJake OwenThe Drifters Cornell Gunter's Coasters & The PlattersTeslaGene WatsonCole SwindellBobby Bones & The Raging IdiotsNellyThe Bellamy BrothersSam Hunt