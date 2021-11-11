Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 11, 2021

Bloggytown

The last holdout Florida school districts end their mask mandates

Posted By on Thu, Nov 11, 2021 at 10:25 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY AJARI VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Citing declines in COVID-19 cases, three county school boards this week decided to end mask requirements for students at all grade levels.

The decisions by the boards in Alachua, Miami-Dade and Broward counties mean that all eight school districts that faced state financial penalties because of mask mandates have reversed course.



The Alachua and Miami-Dade boards voted to allow parents to submit forms to opt out elementary and middle-school students from mask policies. Both of the boards previously had voted to allow parents of high school students to opt out of mask requirements.

Broward County’s school board voted to make masks optional for all students without a “formal opt out process.”

The three school boards, along with boards in Palm Beach, Leon, Orange, Duval, and Brevard counties, faced financial penalties from the Florida Department of Education after they bucked efforts by the state to prevent mask mandates. The penalties were equal to the monthly salaries of board members.

Related Orange County schools make face masks optional for teachers, starting tomorrow
Orange County schools make face masks optional for teachers, starting tomorrow
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs

The boards in Alachua, Miami-Dade, Broward, Leon, Orange and Duval filed a legal challenge against a Florida Department of Health rule that was a basis for the financial penalties. That rule said parents have “sole discretion” about whether students wear masks in schools.

Administrative Law Judge Brian Newman last week upheld the rule, writing that the health department struck the “right balance” and that attorneys for the school boards failed to prove that allowing parents to opt out of mask requirements facilitated the spread of COVID-19 in schools. The Miami-Dade, Broward, Alachua, Duval and Leon boards appealed Newman’s ruling to the 4th District Court of Appeal, though Leon dropped out of the case this week.

“Our situation now is, we basically have no way forward in the courts. And I think it’s at that point time to put this aside. We also have lowering (COVID-19) numbers. We all know that could change. But we are in a better position than we’ve been in quite a while,” Alachua board member Robert Hyatt, who requested his board hold a special meeting Wednesday to address the mask requirements.

While Alachua parents initially will have to submit forms to opt out their children from mask requirements, they will not need to do so after students return from winter break on Jan. 4.

Also factoring into the Alachua board’s vote Wednesday was the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s recent authorization of COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11. Board members noted that students would have enough time to get fully vaccinated before the start of the next semester.

“That takes us through the end of the school year, is how I see it. And it gives the space for parents that are wanting to get their children vaccinated to do that and develop immunity,” board member Tina Certain said.

Miami-Dade’s mask opt-out is set to go into effect on Friday. In a statement on its website, the district said it will “continue to follow science, consult with our medical experts, and review our protocols on a weekly basis to identify opportunities for further adjustments of COVID-19 protocols.”

The Broward board on Tuesday voted to make masks optional for students starting Nov. 20. The district made clear that it also will follow part of the state health department rule that gives parents discretion about whether asymptomatic students go to school after being exposed to COVID-19.

Vickie Cartwright, interim schools superintendent in Broward, highlighted district efforts to get students vaccinated in a video about the mask policy change.

“By the time we break for Thanksgiving, we will have covered about 70 percent of our elementary schools as far as giving an opportunity at a school site, with parental permission, for a child to become vaccinated,” Cartwright said.




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A crocodile took up residence at a Florida country club. Officials say it can't be moved Read More

  2. Florida will consider removing itself from OSHA, banning employer vaccine mandates in special legislative session Read More

  3. California high school quiz faces scrutiny for calling Florida 'a group of complete idiots' Read More

  4. Orange County schools make face masks optional for teachers, starting tomorrow Read More

  5. Tampa militiaman, alleged Jan. 6 rioter may have revealed explosives cache in Zillow listing Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation