Monday, November 8, 2021

Clearwater Marine Aquarium's famous dolphin Winter falls ill with possible infection

Posted By on Mon, Nov 8, 2021 at 11:25 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CLEARWATER MARINE AQUARIUM
  • Photo via Clearwater Marine Aquarium

The famous rescue dolphin that changed the fortunes of Clearwater Marine Aquarium has fallen ill with a possible gastrointestinal infection, according to officials at the aquarium.

According to a post on the aquarium's Facebook page, Winter the dolphin stopped eating sometime last week. This led to concern among trainers, who are now closely monitoring the famous bottlenose dolphin.

"Her story of survival has inspired millions of people around the world, and she continues to show a strong, determined, and fighting spirit," they wrote. "The team is doing everything they can to care for Winter, including monitoring her around the clock, and we will keep the public informed of any change in her condition."




Winter was rescued by the aquarium in 2005 after losing its tail to a crab net. The dolphin had its tail replaced with a prosthetic, and the process was famously fictionalized in the 2011 movie A Dolphin Tale. The film thrust the small aquarium into the spotlight, and they have responded with expanded exhibits and increased animal rescue efforts.



