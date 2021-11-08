Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 8, 2021

Bloggytown

Child in Florida reportedly finds blade hidden in Halloween candy

Posted By on Mon, Nov 8, 2021 at 9:55 AM

click to enlarge adobestock_288676166_editorial_use_only.jpeg

We should treat stories shared by the police with the same amount of skepticism we apply to children's Halloween candy. No cop has ever OD'd from touching fentanyl and, by and large, no one is handing out free drugs to children. Still, a Hillsborough County family reportedly fell victim to the third of the Big Three Halloween rumors, telling police that they found a blade buried in a miniature 100 Grand bar.

The mother of an unidentified 8-year-old girl from Riverview told authorities her daughter bit into the candy on Friday and found the hidden blade of an X-acto knife. There was no indication of whether the child was injured, and a suspect has not been identified.



“It is despicable that someone would tamper with a child’s Halloween candy for their own cruel enjoyment,” Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote on the office's Facebook page. “We are reminding all parents of the importance of checking over EVERY piece of candy your child received while trick or treating.”

Joel Best, a University of Delaware professor who researches the history of Halloween candy urban legends, found only 200 reports of candy tampering in the U.S. and Canada between 1958 and 2018. In the overwhelming majority of cases, the reports were found to be hoaxes. Best pointed to the singular nature of such reports as its own proof, noting that a person handing out dangerous candy should lead to a rash of reports in the area.

"Is it possible that someone maliciously passes out treats with the intent of harming children at random? Of course," he told the CBC. "But this raises the question why there usually aren't multiple reports from the same area." 




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis 'want(s) people to be able to make their own decisions' about catching or spreading COVID-19 Read More

  2. A Florida man applied for 60 entry-level jobs in a month to prove the so-called 'labor shortage' is a myth Read More

  3. University of Florida backs off from attempt to control professors' freedom to testify Read More

  4. Jeremiah's Italian Ice launches four new holiday flavors in Orlando this weekend Read More

  5. The Seminole Tribe launched online sports betting in Florida this week, will pay the state $2.5 billion Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation