Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 24, 2019

Bloggytown

No one's giving your kids weed this Halloween, but Florida police are warning parents anyway

Posted By on Thu, Oct 24, 2019 at 4:44 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA NEPTUNE POLICE DEPARTMENT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Neptune Police Department/Facebook
Every year law enforcement agencies across the country warn parents of the possibility that someone out there would rather give away marijuana for Halloween than fun size Snicker bars, and every year this absolutely never happens.

On Tuesday, the Neptune Police Department posted to their Facebook account photos of a recent drug bust, showing a bong, some pipes and few bags of THC-laced candies, implying that some maniac out there was probably about to hand out marijuana treats to your kids this Halloween.

“As Halloween approaches, always check your children’s candy!” reads the post. “536 grams of gummy-style soft candy laced with THC (the active ingredient in marijuana) was recently discovered during a traffic stop. This candy looks very similar to regular ‘gummy bear’ or ‘sour patch’ type products.”

Of course, shortly after this was posted local television stations followed suit with scary headlines like “THC-laced gummy bears prompt Florida police to warn parents ahead of Halloween.”
While it certainly is a nice reminder to tell parents to always check Halloween bags for suspicious treats (like unwrapped candy, or disgusting candy corn) it’s another thing entirely to assume that THC-laced candy, which has existed for decades, will randomly be dished out to trick-or-treaters.



Despite this myth being debunked every single year for the past 30 years, there has literally never been a report of this happening. Ever. As I’ve mentioned in the past, you actually have a better chance of getting Ebola on Halloween than accidentally getting high from a gummy bear.
The most obvious point to make here is that marijuana is just flat-out expensive. click to tweet
If anything, you have a much better chance of getting hit by a car or having an allergic reaction to a peanut on Halloween night, than getting duped into eating a marijuana-laced edible.

I completely understand that police officers like to show off their drug bust hauls, but a more effective post from the Neptune Beach Police Department would've just been a photo of an officer standing next to an open fridge full of beer.

But arguably the most obvious point to make here is that marijuana is just flat-out expensive. A single THC-laced or CBD-infused gummy can cost around $4, and a single gourmet chocolate treat or cookie can run as high as $10 to $15. It would actually be exponentially cheaper to hand out DVDs of Shrek.

The best thing to do is apply a little common sense. Sure, could a kid accidentally mistake a THC-laced candy for real candy? Possibly. Reports of kids getting into weed has happened, but not by anyone maliciously trying to harm kids with a potent marijuana treat on Halloween.

Sorry, but it just doesn't happen, officer.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Another ride shut down in Orlando, this time stranding Universal Studios passengers Read More

  2. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and a bunch of other idiots just committed a dangerous breach of national security Read More

  3. Updated: Dexter's in Thornton Park closes abruptly Monday night, according to social media posts Read More

  4. Exclusive: Plans for Church Street redevelopment include Bumby Arcade food hall, retail and office space Read More

  5. Ominous Descent is the most frightening haunt in Central Florida Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation