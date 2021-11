California high school quiz faces scrutiny for calling Florida 'a group of complete idiots'

click to enlarge Screenshot via Florida Channel

A teacher at Whitney High School in CA put this question on a quiz: pic.twitter.com/OLCTfvb1Ze — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) November 8, 2021

A message to the Whitney High School community: pic.twitter.com/oJWcFFN522 — Whitney High School (@WhitneyUnited) November 5, 2021

A school in Northern California has come under fire after a screenshot of a question on a social science quiz went viral.In the screenshot that is circulating, students at Whitney High School in Rocklin, CA are asked to choose between four options that match the definition of "a group of complete idiots." The choices are the Ku Klux Klan, Florida, Fox News and Texans.Presumably, this question was a freebie with any answer counting as correct. If not, the anger might be one of the funnier examples in recent memory of hit dogs hollering.The screenshot spread quickly on social media, prompting a response from Rocklin's principal Justin Cutts. They confirmed that the screenshot was legitimate and noted that "appropriate disciplinary steps" were being taken."Whitney High...is committed to providing each student, family and staff with a safe and welcoming environment," Cutts said.The inclusion of these Florida, Texas and Fox News is telling, as all three are hotbeds of COVID-19 denialism. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have spent the last year racing each other to see who could put the most citizens in danger of contracting a potentially deadly virus , earning both men frequent prime-time interview slots on the mouthpiece of conservative media.