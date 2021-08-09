Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Monday, August 9, 2021

CNN's Jim Acosta ponders naming coronavirus variant after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Posted By on Mon, Aug 9, 2021 at 1:02 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
  • Photo via Office of the Governor

Given Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' role in helping to spread COVID-19, CNN reporter Jim Acosta is wondering why we don't name a strain of the coronavirus after him.

Acosta noted the way that state governors like DeSantis and Texas' Greg Abbott have created conditions that have allowed the virus to rage in their states.



"Perhaps it's time to start naming these new variants that may be coming out after them," Acosta said. "Instead of the delta variant, why not call it the DeSantis variant?"

Ron DeSantis has used his executive powers in recent months to make it difficult and even illegal for local authorities to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. A pair of executive orders barred school districts from imposing mask mandates on children and stripped local governments of their ability to impose emergency measures to combat the virus.

Since that first order, the virus has surged in Florida. The state has seen more than 100,000 new cases per week in each of the last two weeks. DeSantis has refused to give ground, however, which led several school districts to call his bluff. Orange and Seminole counties are both opening with mask mandates in place, in spite of the government order. The districts are giving parents the option to opt their child out with a written note.

In a statement shared with Fox News, Gov. DeSantis' spokesperson Christina Pushaw said the network was afraid of the governor.

"It’s clear that CNN, which apparently functions as a PR firm for the Democratic Party, is afraid of Gov. DeSantis," Pushaw said. "Why? Because he’s leading our state through the challenges of this pandemic while respecting parents’ rights to raise their kids, workers’ rights to earn a living, and everyone’s right to make their own informed decisions."




