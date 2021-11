Billy Joel to headline Orlando's Camping World Stadium in March 2022

click image Photo courtesy Billy Joel/Facebook

Mayor Buddy Dyer held at press conference Thursday at Camping World Stadium to announce a big-league hitmaker coming to the City Beautiful next year: Billy Joel.The "Piano Man" himself will be headline Camping World Stadium on March 12, 2022. Joel's show will be his only stadium date in Florida next year, and the first major stadium concert in Orlando since … well, quite some time.As of this writing it is unknown whether this is part of a proper North American tour for Joel or a "fly-in" date, but a similar announcement was made Thursday morning for a Billy Joel stadium show in Houston in September 2022. And Joel is also set to play the Seminole Hard Rock Live on Jan. 28, 2022, in Hollywood, Florida."When you think of truly exceptional entertainers — those possessing deep catalogs of popular hits, career longevity spanning several decades and legendary live performances — very few can claim the iconic status Billy Joel has rightfully earned," said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer in a press statement. "We are beyond thrilled to welcome the Piano Man back to Orlando for a huge stadium rock show. Hosting marquee events like this that will draw fans from near and far are precisely why we've made strategic investments in Camping World Stadium."Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through Ticketmaster