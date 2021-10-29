Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Friday, October 29, 2021

Busch Gardens 'Christmas Town' starts on November 12

Posted By on Fri, Oct 29, 2021 at 12:15 PM

BGT
  • BGT

Busch Gardens favorite Christmas Town starts early this year with extended hours beginning Friday, Nov. 12. (if you really want to get going on the festivities, previews start Nov. 6-7.)

In addition to the millions of lights filling the theme park, events like “Story Time with Mrs. Claus” and “Santa’s North Pole Experience” are firsts for this year. Don’t worry, old staples like “Christmas on Ice” are still happening as well. New firework show “Holiday in the Sky” lights up on Saturday nights, and a few select evenings.



Kids, or kids at heart, can enjoy “Elmo’s Christmas Wish” show, visit Rudolph, and go caroling on the Holly Jolly Express train.

Christmas Town is included in the price of admission but food and drinks are extra (sampling lanyards start at $44.99). Maple bourbon pecan pie and smoked brisket “totchos” plus adult beverages like an apple brandy hot toddy or a “Mistletoe Margarita” are some of the first time offerings. Of course, there’s hot cocoa (even gingerbread and peppermint flavored, if you want to stray from the old classic).

The event runs through Jan. 2 and is open on both Christmas and New Years Day. And if you’re bah humbug-ing about holiday celebrations starting soon, we’ve got some advice: don’t go.

For more information, go to buschgardens.com.

This story originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.





