Wednesday, October 27, 2021

The Gist

Orlando's Corridor Project announces participating artists set to turn I-4 billboards into ad hoc art exhibition

Posted By on Wed, Oct 27, 2021 at 3:02 PM

click image IMAGE COURTES THE CORRIDOR PROJECT/FACEBOOK
  • Image courtes the Corridor Project/Facebook

Last month we wrote about the open call for artists to participate in the Billboard Exhibition, an ambitious public-art undertaking that will turn billboards along I-4 in Central Florida into canvases for a host of local artists, starting in the final days of 2021 and running into January. Well, the call for artists is now closed and the final lineup of participants has been released.

The roster of artists who will be repurposing billboards along I-4 is 30-strong and includes some names that should be familiar to OW readers, including Leah Sandler, Boy Kong, Haley McCormick, Ashley Taylor, Daniel Harris, Samantha Shumaker, Kira Gondeck-Silvia and Crummy Gummy.


Here's the full lineup:

Arthur Dawson
Ashley Taylor
Boy Kong
Charles Barnett
Charles Hodges
Chris Robb
Christian Stanley
Crummy Gummy
Daniel Harris
Erica Greear
Ericka Sobrack
Gabriela Esteban
Haley McCormick
John Baker
Justin Luper
Kira Silvia
KYLE
Leah Sandler
Luce Sky
Mary Bel
Maureen Hudas
Natasha Harrison
Peterson Guerrier
Phillip Ringler
Ryan Semple
Samantha Shumaker
Simona Wiig
SKIP
Tic Bowen
Wayne Grant

This Billboard Exhibition is a collaboration between Patrick Greene's Corridor Project and the Downtown Arts District, and will reportedly include billboards on stretches of I-4 "around Orlando." The billboards will be "up" starting Dec. 27, and that part of the exhibition will run four to six weeks.

There will also be a somewhat concurrent gallery exhibition of the billboard art at CityArts. According to Downtown Arts District's website, there will be an opening reception on Jan. 20, 2022, and the gallery exhibition will run from Jan. 20-Feb. 13, 2022. So you can see the art on both a large scale and a scaled-down version at your leisure (without getting honked at, potentially) at CityArts.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

