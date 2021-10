Orlando's Corridor Project announces participating artists set to turn I-4 billboards into ad hoc art exhibition

click image Image courtes the Corridor Project/Facebook

Last month we wrote about the open call for artists to participate in the Billboard Exhibition, an ambitious public-art undertaking that will turn billboards along I-4 in Central Florida into canvases for a host of local artists, starting in the final days of 2021 and running into January. Well, the call for artists is now closed and the final lineup of participants has been released.

The roster of artists who will be repurposing billboards along I-4 is 30-strong and includes some names that should be familiar to OW readers, including Leah Sandler, Boy Kong, Haley McCormick, Ashley Taylor, Daniel Harris, Samantha Shumaker, Kira Gondeck-Silvia and Crummy Gummy.

Here's the full lineup Arthur DawsonAshley TaylorBoy KongCharles BarnettCharles HodgesChris RobbChristian StanleyCrummy GummyDaniel HarrisErica GreearEricka SobrackGabriela EstebanHaley McCormickJohn BakerJustin LuperKira SilviaKYLELeah SandlerLuce SkyMary BelMaureen HudasNatasha HarrisonPeterson GuerrierPhillip RinglerRyan SempleSamantha ShumakerSimona WiigSKIPTic BowenWayne GrantThis Billboard Exhibition is a collaboration between Patrick Greene's Corridor Project and the Downtown Arts District, and will reportedly include billboards on stretches of I-4 " around Orlando ." The billboards will be "up" starting Dec. 27, and that part of the exhibition will run four to six weeks.There will also be a somewhat concurrent gallery exhibition of the billboard art at CityArts. According to Downtown Arts District's website , there will be an opening reception on Jan. 20, 2022, and the gallery exhibition will run from Jan. 20-Feb. 13, 2022. So you can see the art on both a large scale and a scaled-down version at your leisure (without getting honked at, potentially) at CityArts.