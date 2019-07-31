July 31, 2019 Arts & Culture » Arts Stories & Interviews

Email
Print
Share
“So Open”

Artwork by Ashley Taylor

“So Open”

Ashley Taylor’s eye-popping, jaw-dropping prints seethe with nervous energy 

Un-fun house

By

When local arts impresario Kyle Eagle sent word of his latest exhibition, our interest was piqued. All you have to do to get our attention is present Jacoub Reyes, Chuck Stewart, Adam Lavigne and Anna Cruz within a six-month period, apparently. But comparing your latest artist to Taylor McKimens, R. Crumb and James Gillray will really open our ears.

Sore Loser: New Works by Ashley Taylor opens at the Mills Gallery Friday, Aug. 2, and fans of any of the above artists would do themselves a great service to attend. Seeing Taylor's work on a screen, whether desktop or mobile, doesn't do it justice. Her intricate, cartoony prints bubble and seethe with frantic hilarity and nervous tension, that kind of laughter that's balanced on a knife edge between screaming or tears.

click to enlarge “Shout Louder: Heavy Heart” - ARTWORK BY ASHLEY TAYLOR
  • Artwork by Ashley Taylor
  • “Shout Louder: Heavy Heart”

In an essay titled "What's So Funny About Contemporary Art?," art critic Linda Yablonsky writes, "Funny art comes so loaded with piercing ironies, sudden surrealities, and deadpan expressions of horror or grief that we cannot be sure if it is even OK to laugh. ... The funniest-looking figures, however, are less Popeye than R. Crumb's bearded Mr. Natural, fraught with anxiety, swearing, sweating, and questioning every feeling and thought." That description of Mr. Natural fits Taylor's dripping, shouting homunculi to a T.

Taylor's earlier work embodies the same funhouse aesthetic, but with a somewhat sour edge. Her 2015 show Fool's Paradise took on the American culture of "consumerism, voyeurism, narcissism and human morality through the establishment of a satirical amusement park" – one which may have sailed right over the heads of any earnest optimists in attendance. In Sore Loser, Taylor is still commenting on what irks her, but rather than trying to force the viewer to acknowledge the absurdities of life, this time she's just flipping it the bird.

click to enlarge FLYER ARTWORK BY ASHLEY TAYLOR
  • Flyer artwork by Ashley Taylor

Taylor discussed the show with us via text, saying the show is partially "a commentary on ego and power plays in the painful theater of social life." But it's also a reflection on a special moment in her life. "I've always let others' opinions of me shape my worth. I cut ties with that and came to terms with myself. In this transition, there was pain and I could've fallen into the trap of bitterness and become the sore loser. But I didn't. It was up to me and once I decided that, I was free."

Email
Print
Share
Jump to comments

More Arts Stories & Interviews »

Tags:

Latest in Arts Stories & Interviews

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Is 3D dead for good, or is its widespread elimination just a pendulum swing? Read More

  2. Colson Whitehead’s latest novel fictionalizes Florida’s infamous Dozier School Read More

  3. Mad Cow and Theater West End announce new seasons and more in Orlando performing arts news Read More

  4. Flashes from the outer limits of the Orlando DIY scene Read More

  5. Orlando: 80 hours, five cultural events, one city Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation