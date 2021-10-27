Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida reps. Matt Gaetz and Anthony Sabatini holding rally at JB Boondocks Bar & Grill this weekend

Posted By on Wed, Oct 27, 2021 at 3:25 PM

click to enlarge What, us worry? - PHOTO VIA ANTHONY SABATINI/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via Anthony Sabatini/Instagram
  • What, us worry?
Stop us if you've heard this one before: an alleged sex trafficker and an ass-kisser walk into a bar...

The punchline is anyone who wastes one of their precious Saturdays on this Earth going to see Reps. Matt Gaetz and Anthony Sabatini at JB Boondocks Bar & Grill. The legally troubled congressman from the Panhandle and Central Florida's biggest Donald Trump sycophant are meeting up to spout terrible memes and vague notions of freedom at an unmasked crowd.



Expect the "rally" to be chock full of bored retirees, who can no longer while away the hours listening to their favorite conspiracy-peddling radio hosts. We can't speak for the food, might be good. The fact that the restaurant name is spelled three different ways on the flyer, on Facebook and on their website offers little in the way of clues.

Related Matt Gaetz, under investigation for possible sex trafficking, endorses blackface enthusiast Anthony Sabatini for Congress
Matt Gaetz, under investigation for possible sex trafficking, endorses blackface enthusiast Anthony Sabatini for Congress
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs


If you're interested in asking Matt Gaetz why he can't practice law anymore, head on down to 704 South Lakeshore Boulevard,  Howey-in-the-Hills on Saturday, October 30 at 11 a.m.





Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida's CFO pitches In-N-Out Burger on move to Florida following chain's vaccine mandate fight Read More

  2. The Milk District's new food hall concept Milkhouse is now serving on a soft opening basis Read More

  3. Judge rules that online orders of medical marijuana are OK in Florida Read More

  4. A Florida man applied for 60 entry-level jobs in a month to prove the so-called 'labor shortage' is a myth Read More

  5. Florida's surgeon general says he can't communicate clearly while wearing a mask Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 27, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation