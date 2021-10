Florida reps. Matt Gaetz and Anthony Sabatini holding rally at JB Boondocks Bar & Grill this weekend

click to enlarge Photo via Anthony Sabatini/Instagram

What, us worry?

Stop us if you've heard this one before: an alleged sex trafficker and an ass-kisser walk into a bar...The punchline is anyone who wastes one of their precious Saturdays on this Earth going to see Reps. Matt Gaetz and Anthony Sabatini at JB Boondocks Bar & Grill. The legally troubled congressman from the Panhandle and Central Florida's biggest Donald Trump sycophant are meeting up to spout terrible memes and vague notions of freedom at an unmasked crowd.Expect the "rally" to be chock full of bored retirees, who can no longer while away the hours listening to their favorite conspiracy-peddling radio hosts . We can't speak for the food, might be good. The fact that the restaurant name is spelled three different ways on the flyer , on Facebook and on their website offers little in the way of clues.If you're interested in asking Matt Gaetz why he can't practice law anymore , head on down toon Saturday, October 30 at 11 a.m.