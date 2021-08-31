Florida Republicans Matt Gaetz and Anthony Sabatini to join QAnon doofuses at conservative conference

click to enlarge Photo via Anthony Sabatini/Instagram

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and Florida Rep. Anthony Sabatini will headline the upcoming AmpFest 2021 at Trump National Doral in October.

“Pool parties, prayer brunch, golf tournament, book signings, neon night, annual DJT Awards Gala and more!” reads a text message from the event’s organizers, American Priority. “Join hundreds of America First Patriots at this MUST ATTEND event!”

Besides the usual MAGA clods like Roger Stone, Dinesh D’Souza, Jack Posobiec and Kevin Sorbo, the event also features a lineup of notable conservatives that have either supported QAnon or pushed QAnon conspiracy theories.

One of the highlighted speakers is Greg Locke, an evangelical pastor who, besides spreading coronavirus and vaccine misinformation, has also trafficked the QAnon conspiracy theory that President Joe Biden, Oprah Winfrey and Tom Hanks are a "bunch of pedophiles" and that there is a system of "child-trafficking tunnels" under the Capitol and White House.

The list also features Michael T. Flynn, the Trump-pardoned QAnon grifter and disgraced former U.S Army lieutenant general, who recently promoted the idea of a Myanmar-style military coup in the United States.

Of course, Flynn’s QAnon-supporting brother Joseph is also on the roster, as well as white supremacist Nick Fuente’s buddy Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, anti-Semitic Trumptilla organizer Carlos Gavidia, and Evangelical pastor Mark “antifa did Jan. 6” Burns.







Despite the many speakers at this event who have publicly downplayed the pandemic and rallied against the use of masks, the event says it will be taking COVID-19 precautions.



“This year we are taking extra precautions to ensure that we do our part to provide our attendees a fun and safe experience. We will have hand sanitizer on site and provide masks to attendees upon request. We also request that all guests follow the county requirements in regards to the COVID19 pandemic.”



Good luck with that.



The event will take place from Oct. 7-10 in Miami.



This article first appeared on our sister paper's website, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.