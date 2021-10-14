Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Thursday, October 14, 2021

Orlando Fringe to head back downtown for Winter Mini-Fest in January

Posted By on Thu, Oct 14, 2021 at 4:35 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORLANDO FRINGE
  • Photo via Orlando Fringe

It's been quite a while since Orlando Fringe, the spring bacchanal of experimental theater, has called downtown Orlando home. In 2003, the long-running fest made the decision to move to Loch Haven Park. But an offshoot of the big bash is putting out-there performances back where they began: Fringe's Winter Mini-Fest will bring the organization back into downtown.

Winter Mini-Fest will take over Haos on Church and The Floridabilt for their January bash. Unlike the Fringe, the mini-fest is much more intentional in the way it goes about putting on shows.



Rather than opening up a firehose of outsider energy, the Mini-Fest is curated by organizers, who invite performers they love to show off their work. Those shows will run from January 13-16.  A follow-up online mini-fest will run from January 19-23.

Tickets to the in-person shows go on sale November 19 at the Fringe's website.

Location Details Haos on Church
123 W. Church St.
Downtown
Orlando, Fl
4072034099
Current Hours of Operations Wednesday - Friday: 5:00pm - 12:00amSaturday: 5:00pm - 12:00am Sunday "TIARA" Brunch: 10:30a - 3:30p
Café/Bistro and Performance Space
Map






