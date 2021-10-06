Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando has received nearly $1 million in donations since shelter fire

click to enlarge Photo via Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando says they've received nearly $1 million in donations since their Conroy Road shelter suffered a devastating fire on September 15.

In a post shared to the animal rescue's Facebook, PAGO notes that over 13,000 people, businesses and groups have donated money to the shelter in wake of the fire that left more than 20 cats dead and rendered their Orlando location unusable.

"We know this community loves Pet Alliance, but we are still in awe of how Central Florida stepped up to support us these past couple weeks. In the wake of the fire on September 15, countless people have reached out with kind words of caring and sympathy," they wrote. "We are so deeply grateful. As we move forward, these donations will help us in our ongoing operations and assist Pet Alliance in building a new shelter."

PAGO added that they are on the hunt for a new temporary shelter space, seeking leads on a roughly 5,000-square-foot building. They added that the monetary donations would go toward finding new spaces and a previously planned project for a permanent shelter space in Orlando that's estimated to cost around $14 million.

"Your gifts and donations will be put to good use in the coming months," they said. "Pet Alliance is as committed as ever to providing the highest quality sheltering and care for homeless dogs and cats in Central Florida."

