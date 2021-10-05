Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Immersive Van Gogh exhibit reveals 'secret' location: the Orange County Convention Center

Posted By on Tue, Oct 5, 2021 at 10:54 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH - ORLANDO
  • Photo courtesy Immersive Van Gogh - Orlando

When word of an immersive Vincent van Gogh experience in Orlando first broke, we admit we were intrigued by the whole "secret location" business. Images of warehouse parties and speakeasies past floated through our heads like so many Starry Nights.

Now that the location has been revealed to be the Orange County Convention Center, we can't help but feel a little bummed. We aren't going to cut off our own ears about it or anything, but a letdown is a letdown.

The exhibit will use projections to create a series of paintings you can walk through by the ill-fated Dutch painter. The event promises "500,000 cubic feet of projections," which is something a person who is not a robot can definitely visualize and get excited about.

(All of our salt aside, the photos from our sister publication in St. Louis do make the event look pretty cool.)

The Van Gogh show was originally scheduled to run in October. All ticketed guests have been sent new tickets with new dates that start in November. Anyone who can no longer attend can request refunds at ticketing@orlandovangogh.com. The show now starts on Nov. 26. Tickets range between $40 and $50 per person, depending on demand.

Location Details Orange County Convention Center
9800 International Drive
West
Orlando, FL
407-685-9800
Community Center
