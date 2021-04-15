VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

The Gist

Thursday, April 15, 2021

Touring Immersive Van Gogh exhibit is coming to Orlando in October

Posted By on Thu, Apr 15, 2021 at 1:09 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH - ORLANDO
  • Photo courtesy Immersive Van Gogh - Orlando
Immersive Van Gogh is coming to Orlando this fall, but where?

That's the question that lingers even as pre-sales start for the buzz-laden traveling exhibition, set to open Oct. 7 in a "historic venue in the heart of Orlando."



Immersive Van Gogh reimagines the work of ol' Vincent from the canvas to fantastical projection-based, larger-than-life installations, with the end goal of  "transforming venues into unforgettable art experiences." Since no two exhibition spaces are the same, theoretically no two iterations of Immersive Van Gogh are the same.

The actual location will be revealed to ticketholders at an indeterminate date before the exhibition opens. Immersive Van Gogh has mostly eschewed traditional museums and galleries, instead opting for splashy openings in nontraditional spaces with plenty of room — in Chicago, the historic Germania Place Building was the hosting site.

If you're wondering why immersive, digital Van Gogh art shows seem to be popping up everywhere, it's simple economics: Van Gogh's art is now in the public domain, and these projection-based shows really draw in the crowds.

The pre-sale for tickets to this exhibition is already happening, and the general sale date is April 17 at 10 a.m. Tickets are purchased through the Immersive Van Gogh website. Act quickly, tickets for these exhibits tend to go fast.



