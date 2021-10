Walt Disney World announces opening date for immersive, 'Star Wars'-themed Galaxy Starcruiser resort

click to enlarge Rendering via Lucasfilm/Walt Disney World

Galaxy Starcruiser is expected to open on March 1.

Walt Disney World announced an opening date for their hotly anticipated immersiveresort, Galaxy Starcruiser. The interactive hotel, meant to bring guests into the galaxy far, far away for days at a time, will open to the public on March 1.Disney announced the concrete date during a news conference on Thursday, just ahead of the beginning of Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration. The resort, located in Disney's Hollywood Studios near the already open Galaxy's Edge land, will give guests the option of fully immersing themselves in the world offor several days. Inside the Starcruiser , guests can interact with famous characters, take in views of space, visit a far-off planet and train in the ways of the Force, according to a previous news release from Disney.At the same conference, Disney gave an update on the seemingly endless build of theirride. Cosmic Rewind has taken longer to build than the entirety of Epcot , and it will be a while yet before anyone can ride it. It's expected to open in 2022.