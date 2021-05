Disney reveals new details about immersive Star Wars resort, shares video of real-world lightsaber for Star Wars Day

click image Courtesy of Walt Disney and Lucas Film

Concept art of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel entrance

In celebration of Star Wars Day, Walt Disney World announced new details about its intergalactic, immersive 2-day vacation experience, including a new light saber reveal exclusive to resort guests.According to a Disney blog , guests will be transported to another galaxy at the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser terminal, where they'll enter a launch pod that'll convey guests to a Halcyon Starcruiser. They'll be met by rooms with cinematic views of space and-themed décor.Characters from the series, old and new, can be spotted aboard, including the ship's charming captain, eccentric ship mechanic, and a resident galactic superstar who will be performing inside the Crown of Corellia Dining room. Guests can enjoy breakfast and lunch at the dining room before its transformed into a luxe site for a full-course menu dinner in the evenings.Aspiring Jedi will have the chance to train in the ancient knowledge of the force, take a trip to planet Batuu, and get a first look at a a new type of lightsaber in action.The hotel will be located on the south side of Disney's Hollywood Studios, giving guests the chance to fully immerse themselves in the supernova universe with the upcoming Star Wars resort and the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area.Although plans for the hotel were initially announced in 2018 at the D23 expo, the hotel is expected to debut in 2022.