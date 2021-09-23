Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Heard

Thursday, September 23, 2021

The Heard

Rebel Rock Orlando continues to shuffle headliners as Incubus drops out over COVID-19 concerns

Posted By on Thu, Sep 23, 2021 at 10:33 AM

click to enlarge INCUBUS PHOTO VIA U.S. CONCERTS LIVE/FACEBOOK
  • Incubus photo via U.S. Concerts Live/Facebook

Rebel Rock Festival is kicking off today in Orlando with a lineup that looks entirely foreign to folks who purchased tickets based on the original roster.

Back-up headliner Incubus, subbing in for original headliners Limp Bizkit, announced that they were dropping out of the festival on Tuesday due to COVID-19 concerns. Limp Bizkit dropped out shortly after their Lollapalooza set as part of a larger cancellation of their entire tour.




Other acts that have dropped out of the four-day festival at the Central Florida Fairgrounds include  Devildriver, Light the Torch and Emmure. Danish act and Thursday night headliner Volbeat were forced to cancel their set due to issues getting into the U.S. We've heard from Orlando Weekly readers that the fest is not offering refunds due to this headliner cancellation.


Orlando Weekly has reached out to festival organizers to clarify their refund policy, given the wave of cancellations.





