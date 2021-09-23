Rebel Rock Orlando continues to shuffle headliners as Incubus drops out over COVID-19 concerns

click to enlarge Incubus photo via U.S. Concerts Live/Facebook

REBELS: Sad to report that @IncubusBand will not be appearing at @RebelRockFest this Friday. Please know that we're working as quickly and diligently as possible to secure another artist.



Stay tuned while we navigate this last minute change. As always, thanks for your patience! https://t.co/WhnJMgWCJH — Rebel Rock Festival (@RebelRockFest) September 21, 2021

Rebel Rock Festival is kicking off today in Orlando with a lineup that looks entirely foreign to folks who purchased tickets based on the original roster.Back-up headliner Incubus, subbing in for original headliners Limp Bizkit, announced that they were dropping out of the festival on Tuesday due to COVID-19 concerns. Limp Bizkit dropped out shortly after their Lollapalooza set as part of a larger cancellation of their entire tour.Other acts that have dropped out of the four-day festival at the Central Florida Fairgrounds include Devildriver, Light the Torch and Emmure. Danish act and Thursday night headliner Volbeat were forced to cancel their set due to issues getting into the U.S. We've heard fromreaders that the fest is not offering refunds due to this headliner cancellation.has reached out to festival organizers to clarify their refund policy, given the wave of cancellations.