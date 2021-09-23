Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Thursday, September 23, 2021

The Gist

Carole Baskin redux: Netflix to bring spotlight back to Central Florida rescue with 'Tiger King 2'

Posted By on Thu, Sep 23, 2021 at 10:50 AM


Netflix just announced a sequel to their wildly popular early pandemic hit Tiger King. As part of a larger reveal of a slate of true crime series coming to the streamer, Netflix revealed that Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic et. al will be coming back to our screens in Tiger King 2 this fall.

The specific release date is TBD, but a preview video showed that the new series will focus again on the currently incarcerated Joe Exotic and Tampa-area animal rescue operator Carole Baskin. The titular Tiger King is currently serving a 17-year-long sentence related to a murder-for-hire plot targeting Baskin, who was an extremely vocal critic of the eccentric zoo operator.







Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication.

