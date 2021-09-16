Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Thursday, September 16, 2021

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody joins push against Biden admins' vaccine requirements

Posted By on Thu, Sep 16, 2021 at 5:03 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA THE GOVERNORS OFFICE
  • Photo via the Governors Office

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody joined 23 other Republican attorneys general Thursday in threatening a legal challenge to a decision by President Joe Biden that would require many private-sector workers to get vaccinated or undergo weekly testing for COVID-19.

In a letter to Biden, the GOP attorneys general called the president’s plan “disastrous and counterproductive” and disputed that it can be enforced through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. “We thus urge you to reconsider your unlawful and harmful plan and allow people to make their own decisions,” the letter said. “If your administration does not alter its course, the undersigned state attorneys general will seek every available legal option to hold you accountable and uphold the rule of law.”



The plan, announced last week, would require employers with 100 or more workers to ensure that employees are fully vaccinated or produce negative test results each week.

The White House said the requirement would affect more than 80 million workers.

“The president’s plan will reduce the number of unvaccinated Americans by using regulatory powers and other actions to substantially increase the number of Americans covered by vaccination requirements —- these requirements will become dominant in the workplace,” a White House summary said.


