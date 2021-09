Del Taco plans new location in Lake Nona

click to enlarge Photo via Del Taco/Facebook

A third location of the California-based chain Del Taco is coming to the Orlando area. The latest outpost of the taco restaurant will be in booming Lake Nona.News of the new Del Taco came from. The publication shared that an over 2,000-square-foot restaurant was planned for 12211 Narcoossee Road. The deal has yet to be finalized but the company has filed plans with the City of Orlando.“We are excited for Del Taco’s continued future growth in the Orlando market,” Del Taco VP Jeff Little toldThe planned community has been booming over the last several years and that's only expected to grow as Disney ships thousands of its employees into the area from their current base in California