Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Del Taco plans new location in Lake Nona

Posted By on Wed, Sep 15, 2021 at 3:32 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DEL TACO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Del Taco/Facebook

A third location of the California-based chain Del Taco is coming to the Orlando area. The latest outpost of the taco restaurant will be in booming Lake Nona. 

News of the new Del Taco came from Orlando Business Journal. The publication shared that an over 2,000-square-foot restaurant was planned for 12211 Narcoossee Road. The deal has yet to be finalized but the company has filed plans with the City of Orlando.



“We are excited for Del Taco’s continued future growth in the Orlando market,” Del Taco VP Jeff Little told OBJ.

Related Disney is moving its theme parks division to Orlando, but will it be enough to improve Walt Disney World?
Disney is moving its theme parks division to Orlando, but will it be enough to improve Walt Disney World?
By Ken Storey
Blogs

The planned community has been booming over the last several years and that's only expected to grow as Disney ships thousands of its employees into the area from their current base in California.





Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication.

