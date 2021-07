Disney plans to move 2,000 employees from Southern California to Lake Nona

click to enlarge Adobe

On Thursday, Disney confirmed the long-bubbling rumors that they were planning to uproot a few thousand employees from Southern California and plant them out by the airport.In a letter to employees, the head of Disney's theme parks division told California workers who weren't directly tied to Disneyland that they might soon be departing the Los Angeles metro for the planned community of Lake Nona, adjacent to Orlando International Airport. The new campus being built by Disney boasts proximity to a bustling Walmart Supercenter and grip of surveillance drones from Japan We kid, of course. Lake Nona is home to quite a few stellar restaurants and the weird, tech startup nonsense that goes on out there will likely make the uprooted Californians feel right at home.Many reports on the move highlighted the salaries of the new jobs coming to the area, noting that the average employee being moved makes around $120,000 per year. Of course, this means little in a state with no income tax and a region already feeling the strain of outside money in its housing market. Maybe our hospitality workers will receive larger tips?“Florida is known for its rich culture of hospitality and active lifestyle as well as a lower cost of living with no state income tax,” Disney Parks chairman Josh D’Amaro touted in the letter, before noting that selected employees will have 18 months to pack their bags.“As someone who has moved with my family from California to Florida and back again, I understand that relocation is a big change, not only for the employee, but also for their families,” D’Amaro said.