Bloggytown

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Bloggytown

Orlando Science Center to offer $10 admission on September 19

Posted By on Tue, Sep 14, 2021 at 5:02 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA OSC
  • Photo via OSC

Orlando Science Center is discounting their admission for a single day, to allow Orlando area families to experience the learning exhibits, movies and other programs.

On September 19, the OSC will offer all tickets at $10. That's a steep markdown from their typical admission cost of $21 per adult and $15 per child. The museum is recommending guests buy tickets in advance at their website



Admission includes access to all exhibits, including the awesome dinosaur exhibits and the limited-time "Poozuem" and exhibit on fossilized poop.




