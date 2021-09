Florida State Fair announces 2022 return dates in Tampa

click image Photo courtesy Florida State Fair/Instagram

The Florida State Fair is returning to Central Florida this winter, with dates in early 2022. And they're running an admission ticket deal right now for those who like to plan their funnel-cake-eating expeditions wells in advance.The Fair will run from Feb. 10-21, 2022, at the Florida State Fairgrounds on U.S. Highway 301 in Tampa. On offer will be all the expected rides, midway attractions, agricultural events, live music and " deep-friend everything " (their words, not ours!).Ticket sales kick off Monday, Sept. 13 with a discounted ticket offer. Starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, tickets will be available online for $5 a head to any day of the fair, while supplies last.Tickets — discounted and otherwise — can be purchased on the Florida State Fair's website