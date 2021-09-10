Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 10, 2021

The Gist

Florida State Fair announces 2022 return dates in Tampa

Posted By on Fri, Sep 10, 2021 at 10:50 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY FLORIDA STATE FAIR/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo courtesy Florida State Fair/Instagram
The Florida State Fair is returning to Central Florida this winter, with dates in early 2022. And they're running an admission ticket deal right now for those who like to plan their funnel-cake-eating expeditions wells in advance.

The Fair will run from Feb. 10-21, 2022, at the Florida State Fairgrounds on U.S. Highway 301 in Tampa. On offer will be all the expected rides, midway attractions, agricultural events, live music and "deep-friend everything" (their words, not ours!).



Ticket sales kick off Monday, Sept. 13 with a discounted ticket offer. Starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, tickets will be available online for $5 a head to any day of the fair, while supplies last.

Tickets — discounted and otherwise — can be purchased on the Florida State Fair's website.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida woman fights off large alligator while paddleboarding in terrifying video Read More

  2. AdventHealth doctors say Central Florida should expect 'continuous surges' of coronavirus Read More

  3. Florida man tased for twerking during rainy traffic stop Read More

  4. Orlando restaurants to brawl deliciously at the Ramen Rumble this month Read More

  5. Judge issues injunction against Florida's anti-protest law Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

Sept. 8, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation