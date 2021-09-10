Central Florida's Gasparilla Music Festival releases daily lineup with the addition of Cedric Burnside and more

click image
Photo courtesy Cedric Burnside/Facebook
Tampa’s Gasparilla Music Festival (GMF) has added a handful of artists to its three-day 2021 lineup and released a daily schedule.
Grammy-nominated blues guitarist Cedric Burnside is among the new additions along with Springsteen-esque songwriter Mondo Cozmo who played GMF in 2018.
Other new lineup additions at GMF include Denver funk favorite the Motet, Texas psych-rock band Bright Light Social Hour, South Florida reggae outfit Artikal Sound System, Tampa producer Cade and Minnesota rapper Mod Sun.
Local favorites like Ol’ Dirty Sundays co-founder DJ Casper and Orlando indie-pop band Someday River have also been added to the bill. There’s also been a slight change to the lineup that sees revered Tampa rapper Mike Mass (GMF 2016 alum) joining Wave Theory. The Wave Theory collective was initially billed with rising Tampa rapper Perception, but he’s now backed by one of the best jazz bands in Tampa Bay, Katara.
Of note is that Old 97s, which canceled a bunch of fall tour dates, is now off the GMF bill.
GMF — which is now requiring vaccination or a negative COVID test for entry
— has also released the 2021 daily schedule
for the party happening Friday-Sunday, Oct. 1-3 in downtown’s Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and Kiley Gardens.
As previously announced
, headliners Sofi Tukker, Nas and Gov’t Mule, play on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively, but having a daily schedule makes it easier to plan the long weekend.
Friday lives up to the post-workday happy hour promised by festival goers thanks to ’90s rapper Young MC, along with other rappers Mod Son (a new addition to the lineup), Baby Jake, Tampa producer Cade and Ol’ Dirty Sundays’ DJ Casper.
Saturday includes indie-pop favorites Sylvan Esso and Matt & Kim, plus rock band Parquet Courts and Glove, plus jazz and funk flavor from Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Perception and Katara.
Sunday, per tradition, is heavy on jam, funk and heartland rock, and also includes Keller Williams’ Grateful Gospel set. See the Gasparilla Music Festival 2021’s daily lineup below.
Gasparilla Music Festival 2021 daily lineup
Friday, Oct. 1
Saturday, Oct. 2
- Sofi Tukker
- Young MC
- Mod Sun
- BabyJake
- Cade
- DJ Casper
- Camp The Park
Sunday, Oct. 3
- Nas
- Sylvan Esso
- Matt & Kim
- Parquet Courts
- Preservation Hall Jazz Band
- The Hip Abduction
- 99 Neighbors
- Glove
- The Wildmans
- Artikal Sound System
- Perception w/Katara
- Badcameo
- Pusha Preme
- Oxford Noland
- Row Jomah
- Speak Easy
- The Drain Outs
- Noan Partly
- Gospel choir
- Gov’t Mule
- Keller Williams’ Grateful Gospel
- The Motet
- Mondo Cozmo
- Cedric Burnside
- The Bright Light Social Hour
- Vella
- Bears and Lions
- Mike Mass & Wave Theory
- Ivy Alex
- Visit Neptune
- Ella Jet & Future Soul
- The Drain Outs
- Leon Majcen
- Someday River
This article first appeared on our sister paper's website, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
