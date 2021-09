Orlando restaurants to brawl deliciously at the Ramen Rumble this month

click image Photo courtesy Seito Sushi/Facebook

First rule of Ramen Rumble is you never talk about Ramen Rumble. Wait, no, that's not right.The fourth annual Ramen Rumble showcases the brothy skills of worthy local restaurants later this month. But the chefs involved won't be facing off in a forbidding steel cage, but rather the tony environs of Morimoto Asia in Disney Springs.This year's six contenders are:Morimoto AsiaSeito SushiSusuruIchicoro RamenRamen TakagiYugiri Ramen ProjectThe winner gets custody of the "Broth Belt," which is a very real and very wrestling-riffic object This year's return of the Ramen Rumble is on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 5:30 p.m.8:30 p.m.Tickets are expected to sell out, but as of this writing are still available online through Patina Restaurant Group . Individual tickets are $80 per slurper or $475 for a private dining room. Not bad considering a ticket nets you a bowl of ramen from each competitor.A portion of the proceeds from the event goes towards Give Kids the World.