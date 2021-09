Florida's COVID-19 death toll passes 46,000

click to enlarge Adobe

The death toll in Florida from COVID-19 passed an ugly benchmark over the long weekend: More than 46,000 Floridians have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic in 2020.The CDC shared on Monday that the death toll had risen by 1,064 over the weekend. That followed a correction in the numbers on Thursday that added another 2,300 deaths to the state's running total.August was the deadliest month of the pandemic by far. An average of 213 Floridians died of coronavirus per day in the state, should these latest numbers not rise. Currently, 6,600 Floridians died in the last month from COVID-19.The mounting death toll can be laid squarely at the feet of the Delta variant of coronavirus and the state government's pigheaded decision to not mitigate the spread of the deadly virus. In the weeks since the beginning of the Delta variant surge, Florida has found itself responsible for a quarter of new cases in the entire nation. Cases among children also surged as the state forced a return to in-person schooling without mask requirements. That order has since been overturned, but appeals by the state leave mask policies in limbo.