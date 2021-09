Watch: Seminole County School Board debates mask mandates

The school board of Seminole County began a meeting on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. to a packed house. The emergency meeting was called to discuss enacting a mask mandate as COVID-19 numbers have climbed throughout Central Florida schools.The requirement to allow public comment led to a swamped parking lot outside the chamber and a very full meeting room. You can watch live as residents of Seminole County provide their perspective on a mask mandate up top.While mandates in schools previously carried a possibility of retribution from the state government of Florida, a recent judge's order overturned the governor's orders barring local control over mask mandates.Orange County, for example, tailored its mask mandate with the help of its legal counsel. However, in the absence of any ability for punishment, the only question behind future mask mandates in the states' schools are whether or not the district feels it's correct to impose them.