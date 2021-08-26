Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Thursday, August 26, 2021

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis threatens 'consequences' for schools that impose mask mandates

Posted By on Thu, Aug 26, 2021 at 12:05 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
  • Photo via Office of the Governor

After Orange County opted to become one of ten school districts in the state of Florida that are defying the governor's order and imposing mask mandates, Gov. Ron DeSantis threatened there would be "consequences."

“Those school districts are violating state law and they are overriding parents’ judgment on this,” DeSantis said at a press conference in The Villages. “If these entities are going to violate state law and take away parents’ rights, obviously the way it works, there are consequences for that and there will continue to be more.”



DeSantis has granted the state Department of Education the ability to strip funding from schools who require masks to stem the spread of COVID-19. Orange County joined this group amid a massive spike in student cases and protest about unsafe conditions from the local teachers union. Early adopters of mask mandates have already been threatened with funding losses by the state's education commissioner.

DeSantis was in The Villages to open another antibody treatment clinic. The expensive treatment for people already suffering from COVID-19 has quickly become the governor's preferred coronavirus mitigation measure. One of DeSantis' largest donors holds a massive stake in the company that produces these antibody shots.

Recently, a photo of an ill woman lying on the floor of a Jacksonville library that had been transformed into a treatment clinic went viral. Though she reportedly felt much better after the treatment, the too-sick-to-stand woman lying alone provided a handy visual shorthand for Florida's handling of the pandemic overall. 




