Thursday, September 2, 2021

Epcot's Space 220 restaurant sets opening date

Thu, Sep 2, 2021


Walt Disney World and Epcot shared the opening date for their new outer space-themed restaurant, Space 220.

In a post to Instagram, the theme park shared that Space 220 would open its airlock doors Sept. 20.



The restaurant takes a page from the nearby Mission: Space ride, fully theming its interior after a working space station. The menu is a far cry from dehydrated beans and Tang, however. Disney promises "upscale, contemporary fare" for lunch and dinner. The lunch service will be a two-course prix fixe menu, while dinner offers options on a three-course prix fixe menu. The ambience of the restaurant will be aided by a view of Earth from the edge of space. 



