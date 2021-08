New restaurant Space 220 lands at Orlando's Epcot in September

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Walt Disney World Resort

The Glow Zone at Space 220

A new restaurant is set to feed hungry Epcot attendees and it promises to be out of this world. Space 220 — you can probably guess the theme — will open its airlock in mid-September.Located in the orbit of the Mission: SPACE attraction at the Epcot theme park, Space 220 is a collaboration between Executive Chef Marc Kusche and Disney Imagineers to create an immersive dining experience inside "a celestial panorama of a space station."You won't find any turkey legs in a toothpaste tube on the menu here. Instead, Space 220 will feature "upscale, contemporary fare" with a two-course prix fixe menu for lunch, and three-course prix fixe options for dinner, as well as wine and "atmospheric" cocktails.For the young or young-at-heart out there, Disney posted a quick teaser on TikTok: