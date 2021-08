Winter Park college radio mainstay WPRK to revive concert series 'WPRK Comes Alive'

click image Photo courtesy WPRK/Twitter

Rollins College's plucky college radio station WPRK bring back their long-running (seriously, we're talking decades here) event series WPRK Comes Alive next month, with in-person concerts promised every two weeks.The ambitious programming schedule kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 1 with a show at " Dave's Boathouse " eatery on the Rollins College campus with a double-bill of rapper Admk with support from the Outer Wave. Action starts at 7 p.m. and is free; we checked with the station and non-students local music heads are welcome also.The current plan is for this new iteration of WPRK Comes Alive to run for a year every 1st and 3rd Wednesday of every month with the Boathouse being the regular venue. WPRK , meanwhile, can be found on your radio dial at 91.5-FM or streaming online at wprk.org