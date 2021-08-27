Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 27, 2021

The Heard

Winter Park college radio mainstay WPRK to revive concert series 'WPRK Comes Alive'

Posted By on Fri, Aug 27, 2021 at 10:57 AM

click image Admk - PHOTO COURTESY WPRK/TWITTER
  • Photo courtesy WPRK/Twitter
  • Admk
Rollins College's plucky college radio station WPRK bring back their long-running (seriously, we're talking decades here) event series WPRK Comes Alive next month, with in-person concerts promised every two weeks.

The ambitious programming schedule kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 1 with a show at "Dave's Boathouse" eatery on the Rollins College campus with a double-bill of rapper Admk with support from the Outer Wave. Action starts at 7 p.m. and is free; we checked with the station and non-students local music heads are welcome also.



The current plan is for this new iteration of WPRK Comes Alive to run for a year every 1st and 3rd Wednesday of every month with the Boathouse being the regular venue.

WPRK, meanwhile, can be found on your radio dial at 91.5-FM or streaming online at wprk.org.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. AdventHealth reports that Central Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations are waning Read More

  2. Sanford's Central Florida Zoo to host Asian Lantern Festival this holiday season Read More

  3. Orlando icon Ginger Minj makes the final round of 'RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars 6' Read More

  4. AdventHealth morgues at capacity due to COVID-19 deaths Read More

  5. Judge weighs whether Florida broke the law in ending expanded unemployment benefits early Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 25, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation