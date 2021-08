Photo showing woman lying on floor of Florida COVID-19 antibody clinic goes viral

click to enlarge Photo via Reddit

A photo of a woman lying on the floor while waiting for COVID-19 antibody treatment has gone viral.

NEW: COJ confirms picture was taken at downtown library monoclonal antibody center yesterday. Woman who posted picture to Reddit says her husband took it, saw people crying in pain. COJ says they were waiting for treatment, providing triple # of wheelchairs now. Statement below. pic.twitter.com/IygpInCOTb — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) August 19, 2021

*New from Florida DOH: Spokesperson says not normal incident at any of state's sites. Cots are available for patients, and "when someone is at that level, they are moved" and helped to a better location. Ambulatory services there too if someone needs to be transported (thread) — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) August 19, 2021

Jesus Christ, Florida, your governor is Jim Jones. https://t.co/4ThEZPItXa — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) August 19, 2021

DeSantis is killing it.



…and by “it,” I mean “Floridians.” https://t.co/tg5rzC5p85 — Lady Liberty (@LadyLiberty000) August 19, 2021

Result of 'let it rip' approach in Florida & private contracted clinical provision - this is what the LNP would have for us #covid19 #savemedicare https://t.co/ToJJH6qiDQ — Andrew Lawrence (@bromideW) August 20, 2021

A photo of a woman lying on the floor of a North Florida COVID-19 antibody treatment center has gone viral, with many people using the image to characterize and criticize Gov. Ron DeSantis' response to the pandemic The photo shows a woman lying in the middle of the floor of a Jacksonville library while waiting for the governor's preferred treatment of coronavirus . In the background, another person can be seen curled up on the floor by the door. The person who posted it to Reddit said her husband snapped the photo while waiting for treatment himself The Florida Department of Health told the First Coast News reporter that this was an unusual incident, and people who are too sick to stand are given wheelchairs or cots.The photo spread as the Delta variant of coronavirus is being allowed to rampage across the state due to lax state policies and outright prohibition on COVID-19 mitigating procedures . DeSantis has touted the expensive antibody treatment over masking, distancing and lockdowns. While we can't know his reasoning, it's worth noting that one of his largest donors has a massive stake in the antibody treatment Twitter users were quick to point to the incident as yet another failure of DeSantis' policy.