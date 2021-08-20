Photo showing woman lying on floor of Florida COVID-19 antibody clinic goes viral

NEW: COJ confirms picture was taken at downtown library monoclonal antibody center yesterday. Woman who posted picture to Reddit says her husband took it, saw people crying in pain. COJ says they were waiting for treatment, providing triple # of wheelchairs now. Statement below. pic.twitter.com/IygpInCOTb— Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) August 19, 2021
*New from Florida DOH: Spokesperson says not normal incident at any of state's sites. Cots are available for patients, and "when someone is at that level, they are moved" and helped to a better location. Ambulatory services there too if someone needs to be transported (thread)— Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) August 19, 2021
Jesus Christ, Florida, your governor is Jim Jones. https://t.co/4ThEZPItXa— Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) August 19, 2021
DeSantis is killing it.— Lady Liberty (@LadyLiberty000) August 19, 2021
…and by “it,” I mean “Floridians.” https://t.co/tg5rzC5p85
Result of 'let it rip' approach in Florida & private contracted clinical provision - this is what the LNP would have for us #covid19 #savemedicare https://t.co/ToJJH6qiDQ— Andrew Lawrence (@bromideW) August 20, 2021
