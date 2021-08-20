Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Friday, August 20, 2021

Photo showing woman lying on floor of Florida COVID-19 antibody clinic goes viral

Posted By on Fri, Aug 20, 2021 at 10:12 AM

A photo of a woman lying on the floor while waiting for COVID-19 antibody treatment has gone viral.
  • Photo via Reddit
  • A photo of a woman lying on the floor while waiting for COVID-19 antibody treatment has gone viral.

A photo of a woman lying on the floor of a North Florida COVID-19 antibody treatment center has gone viral, with many people using the image to characterize and criticize Gov. Ron DeSantis' response to the pandemic.


The photo shows a woman lying in the middle of the floor of a Jacksonville library while waiting for the governor's preferred treatment of coronavirus. In the background, another person can be seen curled up on the floor by the door. The person who posted it to Reddit said her husband snapped the photo while waiting for treatment himself.



The Florida Department of Health told the First Coast News reporter that this was an unusual incident, and people who are too sick to stand are given wheelchairs or cots.


The photo spread as the Delta variant of coronavirus is being allowed to rampage across the state due to lax state policies and outright prohibition on COVID-19 mitigating procedures. DeSantis has touted the expensive antibody treatment over masking, distancing and lockdowns. While we can't know his reasoning, it's worth noting that one of his largest donors has a massive stake in the antibody treatment.

Twitter users were quick to point to the incident as yet another failure of DeSantis' policy.








