Florida's COVID-19 death toll climbs by more than 1400 week-over-week

The state Department of Health added 1,483 deaths to Florida's official toll last week.

The Florida Department of Health added 1,483 deaths to state's cumulative toll of coronavirus in their weekly report, bringing the total to 42,252.While 346 new deaths were reported for the reporting period running from August 13 to August 19, the FDOH's overall death toll climbed by nearly 1500 as the numbers were adjusted to include new data. For perspective, that's the equivalent of every man, woman and child in Lake Hamilton passing away.The coronavirus continues to surge in the state, with records falling on a weekly basis as state leaders actively push for allowing the pandemic to burn through the population. Gov. Ron DeSantis' pair of executive orders barring local and school mask mandates have led to a stark increase in cases and hospitalizations, with a new surge being seen among school age children.Last week, the state saw more than 150,000 new cases of coronavirus, which is actually slightly down from the week before (when the state topped 151,000).