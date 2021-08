Comedian Bill Burr calls Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a 'fucking piece of shit' over state's coronavirus response

click to enlarge Photo via Bill Burr/Facebook

Comedian Bill Burr called Gov. Ron DeSantis a 'piece of shit' over his handling of the coronavirus.

Comedian and actor Bill Burr clearly has Florida on his mind lately, but he dedicated the opening segment of his latest podcast episode to ripping into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his COVID-19 response.On yesterday’s “Monday Morning Podcast,” Burr almost immediately starts off by tearing into DeSantis for positioning himself as a presidential candidate in 2024 while his state breaks new coronavirus records “DeSantis, whoever this guy is — and they have the most grumpiest-looking photo ever — this guy is starting to build stature in 2024 and he says he disagrees on mask mandates,” said Burr.“The amount of people who not only don’t even own a microscope or even have a pair of scrubs — you know, unless they went to some Halloween party — who are literally questioning doctors. It’s just — at this point it’s just hilarious.”“These fucking piece of shit politicians, added theandstar. “He knows that that’s what his fanbase wants him to do, so that’s what the fuck he’s gonna do. Unbelievable.”DeSantis recently issued an executive order banning public schools from mandating masks, and he also attempted to ban cruise ships from demanding “vaccine passports.” Though a judge recently tossed it out You can listen to Burr’s full episode here: