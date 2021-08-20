Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Friday, August 20, 2021

Half of COVID-19 hospitalizations at Central Florida's AdventHealth are under 40

Posted By on Fri, Aug 20, 2021 at 11:25 AM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

AdventHealth officials shared several striking stats during their Thursday briefing on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Central Florida hospital group noted that half of their record-breaking 1620 COVID-19 hospitalizations were under the age of 40.

“Relatively healthy individuals... are getting quite sick. Some of them have to be on ventilators and some have died,” said AdventHealth epidemiologist Dr. Vincent Hsu said at AdventHealth’s weekly Thursday briefing, per a report from the Orlando Sentinel.



Hsu added that 38 children are hospitalized across the network of hospitals, with three in the ICU. This comes as many Florida school districts have returned to in-person classes without the ability to impose mask mandates under Florida law.


