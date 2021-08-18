Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida parents gear up for lawsuit against Ron DeSantis' mask mandate ban

Posted By on Wed, Aug 18, 2021 at 5:01 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
  • Photo via Office of the Governor

With a judge set to hear arguments Thursday, attorneys for a group of parents are pushing back against the state’s attempt to scuttle a lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ efforts to prevent mask mandates in schools.

In a 28-page court document filed Tuesday, the parents’ attorneys wrote that the governor’s power “is not absolute; it is limited by the Florida Constitution” and said the lawsuit against DeSantis, the State Board of Education, the state Department of Education and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran should not be dismissed.



The lawsuit centers on an executive order that DeSantis issued July 30 aimed at preventing school districts from requiring that students wear masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The parents, who are from various parts of the state, contend the order violates the Florida Constitution, including a requirement for providing “safe” and “secure” public schools.

Related Florida judge to hear parents' lawsuit over Gov. DeSantis' mask mandate ban
Florida judge to hear parents' lawsuit over Gov. DeSantis' mask mandate ban
By Jim Saunders, NSF
Blogs

“The effect of the executive order renders schools unsafe by leaving school boards without the means to enact safety procedures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” the document said. “No child has died from the onerous obligation to wear a mask while indoors at a school; however, children have died from contracting COVID-19.”

Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper is scheduled Thursday to hold a hearing on the state’s request to dismiss the lawsuit, which was filed Aug. 6. In part, the state contends that DeSantis’ executive order and an associated rule are policy decisions and that rejecting them would violate the constitutional separation of power between the executive branch and the judiciary.

“The executive order and the rule were implemented after balancing the legitimate state interests of school safety and parental rights,” attorneys for the state wrote Monday in a motion to dismiss the case. “Although plaintiffs may disagree with the governor’s policy decision, the court lacks the authority to elevate plaintiffs’ policy decision and impose it upon the entire state. The governor, as the public official duly elected by the majority of the citizens of the state of Florida, was entrusted with the sole authority to make such statewide policy determinations —- not the parent plaintiffs and not a court.”

The lawsuit is playing out amid controversy in many parts of Florida about whether students should be required to wear masks as the delta variant of the coronavirus has caused COVID-19 infections to soar. The State Board of Education on Tuesday threatened penalties against school officials in Alachua and Broward counties who want to require doctors’ notes before students can opt out of mask requirements.

Related Florida weighs removing superintendents who impose mask mandates in schools
Florida's Department of Education is weighing removal of superintendents who require masks in their school district.
Florida weighs removing superintendents who impose mask mandates in schools
By Ryan Dailey, NSF
Blogs

DeSantis, Corcoran and other backers of the executive order contend that parents should be able to decide whether children wear masks.

The attorneys for the state argued in their motion to dismiss that the issues in the case are a “political” question. They also cited a 1st District Court of Appeal ruling last year that rejected a lawsuit spearheaded by the Florida Education Association teachers union. That lawsuit challenged an order by Corcoran aimed at requiring schools to reopen campuses amid the pandemic.

“The First District Court of Appeal has already concluded that whether a school policy regarding precautions during a pandemic is ‘safe’ and ‘secure’ is a political question that lacks a judicially manageable standard and relies upon policy determinations that should be left to the executive branch,” Monday’s motion said. “Plaintiffs’ claims (in the mask case) similarly present a non-justiciable political question and therefore must be dismissed.”

But in disputing the state’s arguments to dismiss the case, the parents’ attorneys wrote that children “face a real threat every day of becoming seriously ill due to COVID-19, and they have an imminent harm.”

“The opportunity cost of mandatory masking in schools is nominal inconvenience,” the document filed Tuesday by 10 attorneys said. “The opportunity cost of schools without mandatory masking —- sick and dead children —- is quickly becoming our reality in Florida. The idea that the factual issues before this court amount to ‘parent choice’ is nothing more than pretext for the clear public health crisis that is COVID-19.”


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, Aug. 18-24: Fanboy Expo, Cuban Sandwich Festival, ‘Floating Beauty: Women in the Art of Ukiyo-e’
Premiering Friday on Amazon: ‘Annette,’ a musical in which Adam Driver sings while performing cunnilingus
The 808 in Thornton Park adds Hawaiian tastes to the downtown neighborhood
Bay Area punks Destroy Boys bring a new noise to the Sad Summer Fest, hitting Orlando Friday
Orlando's Nick Filet serves pricey steak sandwiches in unpretentious surroundings
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando Predators' newest quarterback released by Jacksonville Jaguars Read More

  2. Orange County Public Schools shatters record of daily COVID-19 cases among students Read More

  3. The Holy Land Experience is gone for good, but its past may help us know what comes next Read More

  4. Leafly challenges Florida ban on pot pre-orders Read More

  5. Gov. Ron DeSantis opens COVID-19 antibody treatment site in Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 18, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation