The Gist

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Comedian Martin Lawrence wants to get 'Lit AF' in Orlando this September

Posted By on Wed, Aug 11, 2021 at 1:16 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY MARTIN LAWRENCE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Martin Lawrence/Facebook
Comedian and actor Martin Lawrence is hoping to head to Orlando in early autumn as part fo his North American Lit Af Comedy Tour, so hurry up and get vaccinated because this is a man you don't want to disappoint.

On Friday, Sept. 24, Lawrence along with Rickey Smiley, DeRay Davis, Adele Givens and Clayton Thomas will be rolling deep into the Amway Center for the first date of the nearly three-month Lit AF Tour.



“Being on the road with this group of funny AF comedians is a blast. Bringing the tour back out on the road is always exciting, no two shows are the same and we all bring something different to the party,” said Lawrence in a press statement.

Tickets for this date fo the Lit AF Tour are on sale through Ticketmaster.



August 11, 2021

