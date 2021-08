Thornton Park's Veranda Live returns with live music outdoors this month

click to enlarge Photo by Jim Leatherman for Orlando weekly

The Tremolords

Thornton Park's Veranda Live has been a bit quiet on the concert front for a while now, which is a shame because its outdoors setting for seeing live music is perfect for 2021. Well, you'll get at least one more chance to check out some local lifers and troublemakers there at the end of August.The Tremolords (formerly the Hatebombs) and the Chotchkies take the stage at the Veranda Live on Friday, Aug. 20 to benefit the Thornton Park District. To keep you hydrated on the evening, Will's Pub will have a mobile liquor bar on site.Entry at the door is a $5 minimum donation.