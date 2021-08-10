Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Thornton Park's Veranda Live returns with live music outdoors this month

Posted By on Tue, Aug 10, 2021 at 10:42 AM

click to enlarge The Tremolords - PHOTO BY JIM LEATHERMAN FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Jim Leatherman for Orlando weekly
  • The Tremolords
Thornton Park's Veranda Live has been a bit quiet on the concert front for a while now, which is a shame because its outdoors setting for seeing live music is perfect for 2021. Well, you'll get at least one more chance to check out some local lifers and troublemakers there at the end of August.

The Tremolords (formerly the Hatebombs) and the Chotchkies take the stage at the Veranda Live on Friday, Aug. 20 to benefit the Thornton Park District. To keep you hydrated on the evening, Will's Pub will have a mobile liquor bar on site.



Entry at the door is a $5 minimum donation.



We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

