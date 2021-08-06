Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 6, 2021

The Gist

African art museum Bronze Kingdom in danger of closing

Posted By on Fri, Aug 6, 2021 at 12:33 PM

click to enlarge Bronze Museum owner Rawlvan Bennett says his I-Drive museum of African art is in danger of closing. - PHOTO BY MATT KELLER LEHMAN
  • Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
  • Bronze Museum owner Rawlvan Bennett says his I-Drive museum of African art is in danger of closing.

An African art museum on International Drive is in danger of closing its doors.

According to Bronze Kingdom owner Rawlvan Bennett, the museum housing thousands of pieces of African art might soon shutter.



“The reason is COVID. COVID-19, we open up during the middle of COVID which was out of necessity, because we couldn't stay — continue to stay closed or else we would have never open our doors at all,” Bennett told WESH. “We're hoping that over the course of the next few days, we can raise enough capital that we can satisfy our landlord and that we will be able to keep our doors open.”
The Bronze Museum opened in 2017 inside the big and doomed Fashion Square Mall. A move to International Drive better suited the museum's mission to bring African art to travelers who come to Orlando.

"The world comes to Orlando," Bennett explained in a 2019 interview with Orlando Weekly. "I wanted to be in a place where I could get these wonderful artifacts seen."
That move gave them room to expand, with a restaurant opening in the new space earlier this year. However, the museum appears to be in dire straits. As always, it is accepting donations at its website.





Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Paris Hilton’s Netflix cooking show isn’t even failing upward — it’s more like ‘barely trying sideways’
The Monroe in Creative Village is a paradigm of modern comfort, in design and cuisine
Things to do in Orlando, Aug. 4-10: WWE Monday Night Raw, a hip-hop/Grateful Dead mashup, and an outdoor fest featuring Trina, Adina Howard and Lyfe Jennings
Orlando concert picks, Aug. 7-11: Weedeater, Joe Buck Yourself, Hadley's Hope, Baishui
Things to do in Orlando, July 28-Aug. 3: Rauw Alejandro, Struggle Jennings, Auto Chlor, Teni the Entertainer, Dave Koz
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. AdventHealth buys Orlando's Holy Land Experience Read More

  2. Nightclub owners to open Mexican restaurant on Park Avenue in Winter Park Read More

  3. Florida hospitals face staffing issues as COVID-19 deaths, cases climb Read More

  4. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to Joe Biden's comments about Florida's COVID-19 numbers Read More

  5. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis opposes mandatory vaccination for healthcare workers Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 4, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation