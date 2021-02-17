HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

February 17, 2021 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

click to enlarge bronzekingserengeti.jpg

Photo via Bronze Kingdom/Facebook

Serengeti Restaurant opens inside Bronze Kingdom; Kombu Sushi Ramen serves up 12-hour tonkotsu; Japango takes over Chewy Boba in Mills 50 

OPENINGS: Serengeti Restaurant & Bar, a restaurant specializing in dishes and cocktails from all across Africa, has opened inside the Bronze Kingdom, a museum dedicated to African art on I-Drive ... Kombu Sushi Ramen has opened in the old Bigbelly's Hawaiian Grindz space on Aloma Avenue near Goldenrod Road. Of note: 12-hour mayu tonkotsu ramen with fried garlic and black garlic oil ... Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen will bring many of the Donkey Saucer's faves right to your doorstep. The delivery-only concept has virtual kitchens in the Millenia Mall, Florida Mall and Maitland. Visit guysflavortownkitchen.com to order ...

SheZen Mono by chef Natalie Julien brings an authentic hot pot experience to your home for $75 per couple. Visit shezenmono.com for more ... Look for Japango, a sushi/boba/mochi joint, to open in the old Chewy Boba spot on the corner of Mills and Colonial ... Will's Pub has a new kitchen, and they've partnered with Swine & Sons to bring a bevy of Southern snacks (boiled peanuts and pork rinds) and handhelds (pulled pork sammies and smashburgers) ...

Slidders Pizza will join Grain & Berry and the soon-to-open Pita Mediterranean Street Food at the 400 North complex in Maitland. No word yet on an opening date ... Zenva — part kava bar, part fine art gallery — has opened across the street from the Imperial Bar in Winter Park ... Look for another Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, the popular sports bar chain by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, to open in Kissimmee next month.

NEWS + EVENTS: Winter Park Biscuit Co., the all-vegan diner inside East End Market, has launched its full menu ... Kadence will stage a sushi breakfast Feb. 21 with seating at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon. Cost is $95 ... Hawkers Asian Street Food is celebrating Chinese New Year by offering the Hawkers Ox Box through Feb. 26. The box is curated to include six "lucky" dishes, from mei fun to sugar donuts. Cost is $36.88. Visit eatathawkers.com to order.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com

Tags:

