Perla's Pizza in Ivanhoe Village has closed

Six months after setting up shop next door to the Thirsty Topher, Perla's Pizza — the concept by Taglish Collective's Mike Collantes and Christian Ziegler — has closed."We are closing since our lease is up," said Collantes.Perla's last day of service was Aug. 1. No word yet on who'll take over the space.Collantes teamed up with Topher owners Ron DiDonato and Jason Perez to open Perla's as a way to draw business back to the beer bar after it was ordered closed during the pandemic.Personally, I was a big fan of their nonconformist pies — the red-saucer dotted with curled-up rounds of pepperoni, Calabrese peppers and bananas, in particular.Collantes alluded to the concept living on in some form in the future, but said there's nothing definitive as yet.We'll let you know of any further developments.