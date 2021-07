Parliament House will return in new downtown Orlando location

Photo courtesy Downtown Arts District

The new Parliament House will be in the old home of CityArts.

Parliament House is returning at a new location. The beloved gay resort that called Orange Blossom Trail home for decades will move into the heart of downtown Orlando.The new Parliament House will sit at 29 S. Orange Ave., across the street from the Beacham, inside the former home of CityArts . The force behind the move is Garito Hospitality, a group run by local broker Tim Garito. In a statement shared with, Garito said that the new Parliament House will focus on the bar, club and stage aspects of the former hub. The physical limitations of the space makes it unlikely to have hotel rooms.“We are excited for the opportunity. It’s our goal to provide an experience that not only speaks to the LGBTQ+ community but displays the cultural history of Parliament House in a unique kind of way,” Garito said.The Parliament House celebrated the news on Facebook.The CityArts building currently houses the SAK Comedy Lab. The Parliament House and SAK will have separate entrances into the building, and the theater told the Orlando Sentinel that they are looking forward to a "nice symbiotic relationship with them.”