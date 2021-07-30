VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Friday, July 30, 2021

Parliament House will return in new downtown Orlando location

Posted By on Fri, Jul 30, 2021 at 10:43 AM

The new Parliament House will be in the old home of CityArts. - PHOTO COURTESY DOWNTOWN ARTS DISTRICT
  • Photo courtesy Downtown Arts District
  • The new Parliament House will be in the old home of CityArts.

Parliament House is returning at a new location. The beloved gay resort that called Orange Blossom Trail home for decades will move into the heart of downtown Orlando.

The new Parliament House will sit at 29 S. Orange Ave., across the street from the Beacham, inside the former home of CityArts. The force behind the move is Garito Hospitality, a group run by local broker Tim Garito. In a statement shared with Orlando Weekly, Garito said that the new Parliament House will focus on the bar, club and stage aspects of the former hub. The physical limitations of the space makes it unlikely to have hotel rooms.



“We are excited for the opportunity. It’s our goal to provide an experience that not only speaks to the LGBTQ+ community but displays the cultural history of Parliament House in a unique kind of way,” Garito said.

The Parliament House celebrated the news on Facebook.


The CityArts building currently houses the SAK Comedy Lab. The Parliament House and SAK will have separate entrances into the building, and the theater told the Orlando Sentinel that they are looking forward to a "nice symbiotic relationship with them.”


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

