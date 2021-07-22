VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Central Florida hospitals see wave of COVID-19 hospitalizations: 'The fastest rate of increase that we have seen'

Posted By on Thu, Jul 22, 2021 at 12:13 PM

ADOBE
  • Adobe

Central Florida hospitals are seeing a surge in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, though they have yet to reach levels seen early on in the pandemic.

AdventHealth reports 720 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19 across its campuses in Central Florida. According to a report from WESH, 94% of these patients are unvaccinated.



In Volusia County, which has the worst coronavirus positivity rate in the area, hospitals are seeing record numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations.  Halifax Health has broken their previous high twice this week, with over 70 people currently hospitalized.


Because of the wave of coronavirus hospitalizations, AdventHealth reinstated some restrictions on hospital visits. All elective procedures have been postponed and visitors will be limited. In addition, all people on hospital grounds will be required to wear a face mask.

“We are now seeing about the fastest rate of increase that we have seen during the course of this entire pandemic,” said AdventHealth's Dr. Neil Finkler.



