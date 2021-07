Susuru Juju, another retro-themed izakaya from Lewis Lin, will open this winter on East Colonial Drive

click to enlarge Lewis Lin

He's being coy about the location, but Lewis Lin , the man behind Susuru, Jade Sushi & New Asian, and the soon-to-open Susuru Yatai in the Bumby Arcade food hall , will open another retro-themed izakaya in town, this one on East Colonial Drive just outside the Mills 50 corridor.Much like the original Susuru on Palm Parkway , Susuru Juju will be decked out in Shōwa-era memorabilia fusing a homey simplicity with a healthy dose of nostalgia. (The Shōwa era , 1926-89, was the period when Emperor Hirohito reigned, and Astroboy and Godzilla stole hearts.)Lin anticipates opening Susuru Juju sometime this winter.In addition to binchotan-grilled yakitori (chicken), kushiyaki (meats and veggies), yakizakana (fish), A5 wagyu and other izakaya "soul food" items like ramen, Susuru Juju will feature a "kappou bar" where sashimi, partially torched ( aburi-style ) meats, grilled fish and seafood will be prepared and served.The restaurant draws inspiration from, affordable "standing bars," as well as, the unpretentious pubs and eateries found in alleyways in Japan. Naturally, sake, cocktails and a DIY Chu-Hi highball menu will be offered."JuJu," in case you're wondering, is the Japanese word for the sizzling sound made from grilling meat. Now that is definitely some good juju.