Thursday, January 21, 2021

Susuru Yatai will open inside downtown Orlando's Bumby Arcade Food Hall

Posted By on Thu, Jan 21, 2021 at 10:51 AM

click to enlarge Lewis Lin at his restaurant Susuru - PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • Photo by Rob Bartlett
  • Lewis Lin at his restaurant Susuru
If you've been to Fukuoka, Japan, you may have indulged in the street fare served at the city's yatai. Those food stalls serve everything from noodles to grilled meats to takoyaki and, later this year, local Japanese restaurant Susuru will bring one to downtown Orlando.

Susuru Yatai will set up inside the Bumby Arcade food hall, a part of Lincoln Property Co.'s Church Street Plaza development slated to be completed sometime this fall.
click to enlarge bumby.jpg
The food hall will incorporate the gorgeous space of the Orchid Garden and its Victorian-esque architecture and comprise 18 stalls.



Susuru owner Lewis Lin tells me that Susuru Yatai will take on a similar retro, Showa-era aesthetic to his attractions-area izakaya, only on a much smaller scale.
click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • Photo by Rob Bartlett
As far as the menu is concerned, expect to see yakiniku (grilled meats), yakitori (grilled chicken), ramen and Japanese street snacks like takoyaki, gyoza and wagyu donburi.
click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • Photo by Rob Bartlett
More good news: Lin is also planning on opening another Susuru Yatai this year in the city of Orlando. He hasn't said where exactly, but it will be situated within one of Orlando's Main Street Districts. In the meantime, be sure to follow Susuru Yatai's latest developments on Instagram and Facebook.

— Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

