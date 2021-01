Susuru Yatai will open inside downtown Orlando's Bumby Arcade Food Hall

click to enlarge Photo by Rob Bartlett

Lewis Lin at his restaurant Susuru

If you've been to Fukuoka, Japan, you may have indulged in the street fare served at the city's. Those food stalls serve everything from noodles to grilled meats to takoyaki and, later this year, local Japanese restaurant Susuru will bring one to downtown Orlando.Susuru Yatai will set up inside the Bumby Arcade food hall, a part of Lincoln Property Co.'s Church Street Plaza development slated to be completed sometime this fall.The food hall will incorporate the gorgeous space of the Orchid Garden and its Victorian-esque architecture and comprise 18 stalls. Susuru owner Lewis Lin tells me that Susuru Yatai will take on a similar retro, Showa-era aesthetic to his attractions-area izakaya, only on a much smaller scale.As far as the menu is concerned, expect to see yakiniku (grilled meats), yakitori (grilled chicken), ramen and Japanese street snacks like takoyaki, gyoza and wagyu donburi.More good news: Lin is also planning on opening another Susuru Yatai this year in the city of Orlando. He hasn't said where exactly, but it will be situated within one of Orlando's Main Street Districts . In the meantime, be sure to follow Susuru Yatai's latest developments on Instagram and Facebook